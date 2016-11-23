Microsoft Adds Xbox One VR Gaming, Netflix 4K Support to Windows 10

Microsoft has announced that Xbox One game streaming for Windows 10 PCs using the Oculus Rift virtual reality system will be available on Dec. 12 via a new free app, allowing owners of the console and Rift to stream games like Gears of War 4, Halo 5: Guardians and Forza Horizon 3.

Microsoft added that it will support more games — including legacy Xbox 360 titles — for the Rift in 2017. The app works by connecting the PC with a home network that also has an Xbox One connected. Rift owners are then asked to choose between several VR environments to get started.

“Rift works natively with Windows 10, which makes it easy to set up, jump in and have an incredible VR gaming experience,” the company said in a statement. “Combined with DirectX 12 technology that unlocks the full capabilities of new Windows 10 graphics hardware, made-for-VR games on Windows 10 will have the fastest frame rates and top performance.

Meanwhile, Microsoft also announced that Windows 10 PCs can now handle Netflix 4K content, with Windows 10 users also receiving some exclusive Netflix 4K content, including Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, premiering Nov. 25.