Microsoft Acquires AltspaceVR

Microsoft has acquired AltspaceVR, the social virtual reality startup and pioneer whose future was in flux after earlier funding efforts had failed.

In August, AltSpaceVR, which hadcounted Comcast among its early financial backers, said it had entered “deep discussions” to keep the company afloat.

Financial terms were not announced, but Microsoft will use the acquisition to help it build “the world’s preeminent mixed reality community,” Alex Kipman, Microsoft’s inventor of the HoloLens, said,according to The Verge.



