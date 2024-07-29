Michelle Benitez, Jesús Bastida Named Anchors at KULX Salt Lake City

Michelle Benitez has been promoted to anchor and Jesús Bastidas to anchor and multimedia journalist at KULX Salt Lake City, part of NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group. They debut in their new roles Monday, July 29, during the 5 p.m. edition of Noticiero Telemundo Utah.

Benitez joins from WUVG Atlanta, known as Univision 34, where she was evening and late news anchor. Before that, she was an anchor at WINK and WSFL in Fort Myers, and an assistant producer and reporter at WTMO Orlando, known as Telemundo 31.

Also Read: Local News Close-Up: As Salt Lake Population Booms, Stations Greet New Arrivals

“Michelle is an award-winning journalist with considerable experience covering a range of subjects, from politics to sports, and interviewing leading officials and high-profile figures,” said Amy Alvarez, KULX news director. “She is a tremendous addition to our new team, and we’re excited about the contributions she’ll make to Noticiero Telemundo Utah.”

Bastidas joined KULX in 2022 as a multimedia journalist, contributing to Noticiero Telemundo Utah. Prior to KULX, Bastidas was an anchor and producer for VPItv, based in Miami.

"Jesús has proven to be a valuable asset in his more than two years with Telemundo Utah, and his professionalism and passion for journalism are apparent to our Noticiero Telemundo Utah audiences,” said Alvarez. “This is a well-deserved opportunity for him to expand his impact in serving our communities and contributions within our talented newsroom.”