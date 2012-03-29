Michael Lynton Named CEO of Sony Corp. of America

As expected, Sony has announced that Michael Lynton will become CEO of Sony Corporation of America (SCA) and Nicole Seligman will take the role of president on June 27.

The promotions are part of a number of other management changes at Sony as changes its top leadership. As part of those changes, Kazuo Hirai, currently executive deputy president will become CEO and president of Sony Corporation on April 1.

Lynton and Seligman will report to Hirai.

Longtime head of Sony, Sir Howard Stringer, who is currently chairman, CEO and president of Sony Corporation, will become chairman on April 1, a role he will continue until June 27, when he is expected to become chairman of the Sony Board of Directors.

Stringer has also been chairman and CEO of SCA since 1998. As of June 27, chairman of the board position at SCA will be assumed by Hirai.

As part of the changes, Lynton will remain chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE). As the new CEO of SCA, Lynton will oversee SPE, Sony Music Entertainment (SME) and Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

Amy Pascal will continue to be co-chairman of SPE. Lynton and Pascal will continue to run the studio together.

In the release announcing the changes, the company noted that "no management changes are planned at SPE."

Lynton will continue to be based in California at the studio's world headquarters in Culver City, and will travel to New York. Seligman will continue to work in New York and Tokyo, the company noted.

When Seligman takes the over as president of SCA, she will have responsibility for Sony's U.S. headquarters operations, which include legal, finance, human resources, investor relations and communications. In addition to those duties, Seligman will remain as executive VP and general counsel of Sony Corporation.

"Michael Lynton is an incredibly accomplished executive who has distinguished himself in at least three different fields-entertainment, technology and publishing," noted Stringer in a statement. "Michael and Amy helped put Sony Pictures on the path of stability and profits and they continue to be one of the most successful partnerships in entertainment. Michael is absolutely the right choice to succeed me as CEO of SCA. He understands the vital importance of fulfilling Sony's unique promise of linking content and devices, and has been instrumental in our efforts to make it happen."

"Having worked so closely with Nicole Seligman for more than a decade, I know her to be a superb leader with great intelligence and integrity," Stringer also noted. "There is no one better suited to serve as SCA president at this important time in the company's history."

In another statement, Sony's incoming top executive Hirai said: "I have known both Michael and Nicole for many years and they will do an excellent job at Sony Corporation of America. They will be key members of my management team as we build on the progress made under the leadership of Sir Howard and fulfill Sony's destiny as the company best able to make and deliver the kind of entertainment, products and services people want."

When Lynton assumes his role as CEO of SCA in June, SME CEO Doug Morris, Sony/ATV chairman and CEO Martin Bandier and SPE co-chairman Pascal will report to Lynton.