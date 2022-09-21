Michael London Signs First-Look Deal With Lionsgate Television

Lionsgate Television said it signed a multi-year first-look deal with film and TV producer Michael London.

Groundswell Productions, run by London and president of production Shannon Gaulding, will produce scripted series under the agreement. Groundswell is currently in production of season six of Snowfall for FX and Greatest Hits for Fox Searchlight.

Under the new deal, London and Gaulding are working on a limited scripted series about Jerry Fallwell Jr., based on a story in Vanity Fair by Gabriel Sherman that was optioned by Lionsgate. Sherman is adapting the story and is an executive producer, along with London and Gaulding.

“Michael is not only a prolific producer with a track record of excellence across both film and television, but he is also an expert in bringing impactful stories to the screen. We have been such a fan of his from afar for too long and now we get to work together! We look forward to working with Groundswell Productions to create compelling and inspiring content for television audiences globally,” said Scott Herbst, head of scripted development and executive VP, Lionsgate TV.

Lionsgate has signed a series of deals with producers, including a recent agreement with Jenny McCarthy Walberg and Donnie Wahlberg.

London launched Groundswell Productions after serving as Executive Vice President of Production at 20th Century Fox. He is also responsible for the films Sideways and Milk.

Groundswell’s other TV credits include Smilf, Confirmation, Magicians, Chance, The Astronaut’s Wives Club and Betas.

“There’s nothing better than having creative partners who are truly creative, as well as collaborative and smart. The Lionsgate team is all of those things and more. Shannon Gaulding and I are excited to jump into this new venture focusing on the kind of smart, singular, and entertaining television that both companies stand for,” said London. ■