MGM Plus's ‘From’ Returns; ‘Mrs. Davis’ Launches on Peacock: What’s Premiering This Week (April 17-23)
A list of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on cable and streaming
Two science fiction-themed original series highlight the list of show premieres launching this week on cable networks and streamers.
MGM Plus’s sophomore series From debuts April 23 and continues to follow the lives of residents trapped in a small town who are forced to survive monstrous threats from the surrounding forest, according to network officials. The series stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, and Elizabeth Saunders.
Peacock on April 20 debuts Mrs. Davis, a drama series starring Betty Gilpin as a nun who relies on her faith to battle an artificial intelligence threat, according to the streamer. The eight-episode series also stars Jack McDorman and Margo Martindale.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of April 17-23 on cable networks and streaming services. (For some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
April 20 – The Diplomat (drama) – Netflix
April 20 – Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butthead (returning series) – Paramount Plus
April 20 – Quasi (comedy) – Hulu
April 21 – Dead Ringers (drama) – Prime Video
April 21 – Drops of God (drama) – Apple TV Plus
April 21 – Dear Mama (documentary) – FX
April 21 – Ghosted (movie) – Apple TV Plus
April 21 – Judy Blume Forever (documentary) – Prime Video
April 23 – Somebody Somewhere (returning series) – HBO
R. Thomas Umstead
By David Bloom