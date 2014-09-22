MGM Buys Stake in One Three Media, LightWorkers Media

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios has acquired a 55% interest in One Three Media and LightWorkers Media, two top producers of reality and faith-based programming, which it will then consolidate in a new venture to be called United Artists Media.

One Three Media and LightWorkers Media were formed by actress and producer Roma Downey (pictured right), reality show producer Mark Burnett (pictured left) and Hearst Entertainment. Burnett will serve as CEO and Downey will be president of LightWorkers Media, which will become the faith and family division of UAMG.

United Artists Media Group will focus on developing, producing and financing premium content across all platforms, including scripted and non-scripted television programs, motion pictures and digital content.

“Mark and Roma are without a doubt the most successful and dominant players in unscripted television and faith-based content and we are excited to be distributing UAMG content worldwide." said MGM chairman Gary Barber (pictured center) in a statement. "Together with Hearst Entertainment’s vast array of media assets and knowledge, MGM could not have wished for better partners to continue to grow the MGM business of creating premium content for distribution across multiple platforms. Additionally, we are extremely optimistic about the launch of an exciting new Over-The-Top (OTT) faith-based channel."

