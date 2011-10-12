Mexico's Cablevision Selects SeaChange

Mexico's leading cable operation, Cablevision, has selected SeaChange International's On Demand Group to manage VOD services, including its transaction video-on-demand and subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) offering.

The On Demand Group deal with Cablevision, which is part of Grupo Televisa, marks the first operational move by the European VOD aggregator into Latin America.

"Our deal with Cablevision is an exciting stage in On Demand Group's growth," said Tony Kelly, CEO of On Demand Group in a statement. "We have built a specialist expertise in the development and management of VOD services with leading cable, telco and mobile operators in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and having undertaken various VOD consultancy projects with major operators in Brazil, we now look forward to working with Cablevision in Mexico as our first major operational deal in Latin America."

The Cablevision service launch means that On Demand Group now is involved with 19 platforms in 13 countries that handle one billion VOD transactions per year in 10 languages.