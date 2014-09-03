Metrological Joins The RDK Crew

Metrological, a maker of a cloud-based app platform for TV apps, said it has joined a growing list of companies that have licensed the Reference Design Kit (RDK), the preintegrated software stack for IP-capable set-tops and gateways being managed by Comcast, Time Warner Cable and Liberty Global.

Metrological, a company headquartered in the Netherlands, joins an RDK licensee group that now counts more than 160 members and includes a mix of service providers, chipmakers, set-top makers, app developers and system integrators.

Metrological’s portfolio includes an cloud-hosted framework, an app store with more than 150 that are “ready for publication,” an app manager, and a cross-platform “unified” user interface, and content services.

