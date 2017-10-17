Messner to Replace Dodge as Dish Network General Counsel

Dish Network said it has named senior VP Tim Messner general counsel, replacing long-time executive VP R. Stanton Dodge, who will leave the satellite company to become chief legal officer of fantasy sports company DraftKings.



Messner will assume his role on Oct. 23 and will report to Dish chairman and CEO Charlie Ergen.



“Stanton has been an effective and tireless advocate for Dish for more than 20 years, and has served as a valued counselor to me and to our entire management team,” Ergen said in a statement. “Stanton’s leadership and expertise have been critical as we have worked to position Dish for the future.”



