Meredith Selects LiveU for ENG

Meredith Local Media Group has inked a long-term agreement to deploy LiveU's LU60 mobile backpacks at its stations around the country to send back video from the field over 3G and 4G cellular networks.

"We selected LiveU to power our ENG services around the country to give our news crews the freedom to quickly and easily provide live, high-quality video in a cost-effective manner," said Larry Oaks, Meredith Corporation's VP of engineering in a statement. "The versatility of the products allows us to easily provide news coverage and the best live viewing experience to both our traditional television viewers as well as our online audience."

LiveU's flagship LU60 product is a bonded 3G/4G LTE backpack with RF technology that LiveU says is capable of handling HD video.

"The Meredith Local Media Group is a recent example of a rapidly growing list of broadcasters adopting our signature LU60 product for its reliability, superior picture quality, and sub-second latency," added Mike Savello, VP of sales at LiveU in a statement. "Our technology will provide Meredith's news teams with ease of portability in the field, and our new product enhancements will also ensure sustained video quality while broadcasting from dead or spotty cellular zones."