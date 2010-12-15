Meredith Launches Online Video Network

Meredith has launched the Meredith Video Network (MVN), which it calls an "online network comprised of premium video content geared toward the topics that matter most to women." The network includes video from essential Meredith brands Parents, Family Circle, More and Fitness.

MVN is operated by Meredith's branded entertainment division, Meredith Video Studios. Viewers can access the video network through any of the following links: tv.fitnessmagazine.com, tv.more.com, tv.parents.com and tv.familycircle.com.

"Meredith is one of the first media companies to aggregate thousands of video assets from across Meredith brands according to the passions and affinities of our audience," said Kieran Clarke, executive vice president of Meredith Video Studios. "This revolutionary new network provides our advertisers with a new way to reach their target markets, and allows consumers to seamlessly watch robust content from across multiple Meredith brands."

Users locate videos by selecting a channel, browsing a playlist and watching clips on everything from fitness to fashion.

Viewers can also customize their own video channel page, and share videos through social media.