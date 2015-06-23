Meredith Broadcast Monitors With Volicon

Volicon has announced that Meredith Broadcast has deployed its Observer TS monitoring and logging systems at 15 broadcast stations.

"Volicon is a leader in broadcast monitoring technology, and so the company's Observer system was a clear frontrunner when it came time for us to consider alternatives to an aging logging solution," said Larry Oaks, VP of technology at Meredith Corporation, in a statement. "While the system offers the audio monitoring functionality essential to maintaining and demonstrating FCC compliance, we also appreciate the Observer's continual recording capability and its convenient alarm features."

The Volicon systems are used to monitor and log all content for spot verification and quality verification, as well as to ensure compliance with the CALM Act and related FCC loudness regulations.