First Lady Melania Trump Joins Email Attacks on News Media

First Lady Melania Trump has joined the Administration effort to de-legitimize the media, calling on Trump supporters to fight back against a mainstream media and others out to "destroy [them] personally."

In an email from the Republican National Committee over her name and picture, the First Lady says that Democrats and the "opposition media" are trying to discredit her husband with "fake accusations," spreading their "fake news" and making it seem that he does not have voter support.

The President has long tweeted and emailed that the media are enemies armed with fake news in service of his Democratic opponents, but the email from Melania Trump attacking the press is unusual.

She asks Trump supporters to sign the following "Presidential Pledge of Support":

"Dear President Trump,

"Please know that I am 100% behind you in these critical times. It’s extremely vital that we all stand together against the Democrats, the mainstream media and other powerful foes who are determined to derail your Presidency and destroy you personally.

"I am proud to pledge my support and am ready to UNITE all members of our movement."

That email came at about the same time the President was tweeting this: "Fake News Media trying endlessly to make me look as bad and evil as possible. Look at the real villains please!"

And while the President has been using social media giant Twitter to reach his supporters, he has added those platforms to his enemies list as well, suggesting they are censoring millions:



[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1032954224529817600[/embed]