MegaTV Relaunches Website

SBS Interactive has relaunched the website for

the Spanish Broadcasting System's (SBS) MegaTV, with additional video, new

interactive features and improved navigation.

"The

launch of redesigned www.mega.tv is the culmination of a year-long

effort to rebuild and enhance our entire network of national and local online

sites," said Andrew Polsky VP of SBS Interactive, SBS's digital division in a

statement.

The

upgrade will provide users with better navigation, improved second-screen

experiences, beefed up social media features, the ability to live chat during

MegaTV shows and talent, geo-targeted news and information and access to more

from the network's shows, novellas, sports and news programs.

SBS

has also launched a mobile site for the network that has been optimized for

mobile devices.