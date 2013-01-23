MegaTV Relaunches Website
SBS Interactive has relaunched the website for
the Spanish Broadcasting System's (SBS) MegaTV, with additional video, new
interactive features and improved navigation.
"The
launch of redesigned www.mega.tv is the culmination of a year-long
effort to rebuild and enhance our entire network of national and local online
sites," said Andrew Polsky VP of SBS Interactive, SBS's digital division in a
statement.
The
upgrade will provide users with better navigation, improved second-screen
experiences, beefed up social media features, the ability to live chat during
MegaTV shows and talent, geo-targeted news and information and access to more
from the network's shows, novellas, sports and news programs.
SBS
has also launched a mobile site for the network that has been optimized for
mobile devices.
