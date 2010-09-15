Meg Lowe to Oversee Discovery Domestic Distribution
Discovery Communications officially named Meg Lowe SVP of domestic
distribution, joining from MTV Networks to oversee sales and marketing
for all U.S. services.
Reporting to Discovery Global Distribution
president Bill Goodwyn, Lowe, who spent 15 years at Viacom-owned MTVN,
starts Sept. 30, Discovery said.
"Meg is a remarkably talented executive, bringing to Discovery a stellar
track record and outstanding reputation in the affiliate marketplace,"
Goodwyn, who since June has also been CEO of Discovery Education,
said in a statement. "Meg will be a tremendous asset as we continue to
work with our distribution partners to provide them opportunities to
fully leverage the strength and quality of Discovery's brands."
