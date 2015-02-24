Mediaocean, Yangaroo Partner on Ad Delivery

Yangaroo and Mediaocean have announced that they are working together to provide users of the Mediaocean’s software platform improved technologies to streamline their ad delivery and traffic management.

Mediaocean is used by over 80,000 advertising professionals to conduct some 7 million transactions daily across all media channels and to manage some $100 billion in marketing campaigns.

Yangaroo provides a cloud-based platform that manages and distributes media content to over 16,000 broadcast stations, cable networks, cable systems, syndication and other outlets in the U.S. and Canada.

As part of the partnership, Mediaocean users will have the option of using Yangaroo to deliver media content in Mediaocean’s Optica platform, which connects media buys to traffic instructions, talent usage, ad distribution and broadcasters.

“We are continually looking for ways to provide the industry with a centralized platform that streamlines traffic, ad delivery, measurement, analytics and reporting,” said Mike Palmer, senior VP of sales at Mediaocean in a statement. “Partnerships with best of breed tech providers like Yangaroo ensures our users can utilize the right technology to manage fast and accurate delivery of TV and radio ads across the United States in a cost effective and real-time manner.”