MediaFLO Hitting AT&T Phones

AT&T is teaming up with MediaFLO to create AT&T Mobile TV with FLO, a mobile-television service for AT&T’s network using MediaFLO programming.

MediaFLO has been available on Verizon Wireless handsets since March 2007, and it has been working to strike deals with other carriers since.

Mobile TV with FLO will launch on two new handsets for AT&T, the LG Electronics Vu and the Samsung Access.

MediaFLO features programming from partners including CBS, ESPN, Fox, MTV Networks and NBC. The company said it will launch two exclusive channels in the near future for AT&T.