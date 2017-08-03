Mediacom Pares Sub Losses in Q2

Mediacom Communications significantly pared down its video customer losses in the second quarter to 3,000 subscribers, less than a third of the 11,000 it lost in the prior year.

Mediacomfinished the period with 829,000 video subscribers. Revenue for the period increased 4.6% to $471.5 million and operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA, a measure of cash flow) was up 4% to $179.6 million.

Free cash flow increased to $64.1 million from $55.6 million in the previous year.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.

(Photo via Pictures of Money's Flickr. Image taken on Sept. 17, 2015 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 16x9 aspect ratio.)