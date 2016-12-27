Mediacom, Nexstar Strike Retrans Deal

Top-10 cable operator Mediacom has struck a year-end retransmission consent deal with Nexstar, the companies said Tuesday.

The deal covers carriage of 23 Nexstar stations.

Mediacom has about 1.3 million customers in smaller markets in the Midwest and Southeast. Nexstar is one of the largest TV stations groups in that footprint.

Nexstar is awaiting an FCC decision on its effort to get even bigger through its purchase of Media General stations.