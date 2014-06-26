Mediacom Launches Eurocinema

Mediacom Communications has launched the Eurocinema VOD channel, a move that expands the provider of on demand European movies to over 37.5 million TV subscribers.

"We’re delighted to add Mediacom as a television partner, inviting their customers across the Midwestern and Southeastern states the chance to experience Eurocinema," said President/CEO Sebastien Perioche in a statement.

The service is also available via its online on demand offering at eurocinema.com.

Besides Mediacom, Eurocinema is also carried on Comcast, Charter, Cablevision, Verizon, Bresnan and Blue Ridge.