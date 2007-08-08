Mediacom, Insight Adopt Online Version of New Gemstar-TV Guide Product

Cable operators Mediacom Communications and Insight Communications will both launch the online version of Gemstar-TV Guide International's next-generation guidance product, “My TV Guide,” on their respective portal Web sites this month.

The introduction of Gemstar-TV Guide’s "Listings2Go" online-television-guide application is the initial phase of the suite of cross-platform personalized guidance tools and services the company unveiled at the Cable Show in May.

It will make TV Guide’s customized listing grids available on Mediacom's and Insight's portals, enabling their customers to personalize their grid views and search their local TV listings online using 14 days of programming data, genre and HDTV filters and detailed episodic information.

The Listings2Go application can be customized to present programming information for every channel lineup and service provider across the United States, or just a certain channel lineup and fixed set of providers.

Specific terms of the agreements with Mediacom and Insight were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to be working with Mediacom and Insight to help them bring customized local-TV-listings solutions for their online customers,” said Tonia O’Connor, executive vice president of distribution for Gemstar-TV Guide, in a statement. “These Listings2Go launches are particularly important as they mark the initial phase of the rollout of the My TV Guide cross-platform tools and services, including remote recording capabilities offered to TV Guide’s interactive-program-guide affiliates, as part of our upcoming i-Guide release.”

Versions of My TV Guide designed to work on digital set-tops are expected to roll out next year.