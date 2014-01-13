Mediacom, Frontier & CenturyLink Rise In Netflix’s Speed Rankings

Mediacom, Frontier Communications and CenturyLink gained the most ground while Bright House Networks and Comcast lost the most in Netflix’s December ISP Speed Index, the over-the-top video service provider’s monthly rankings of ISP streaming performance during primetime.

The top seven U.S. ISPs were unchanged versus Netflix’s ISPs rankings, with Google Fiber and its average Netflix streaming speed of 3.69 Mbps staying ahead of Cablevision Systems (2.85 Mbps), Cox Communications (2.62 Mbps), Suddenlink Communications (2.54 Mbps), Charter Communications (2.30 Mbps), Verizon FiOS (2.11 Mbps) and Time Warner Cable (2.02 Mbps).

Several of Netflix’s top performers, including Google Fiber Cablevision and Cox, and Suddenlink, are members of OpenConnect, Netflix’s private content delivery network that relies on free specialized edge caches. Under a new policy installed last September, Netflix now offers its slate of Super HD to all of its streaming customers. It previously limited access to subs who got broadband from ISPs that were members of OpenConnect.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.