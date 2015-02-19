Mediacom, Discovery Reach Carriage Renewal

Mediacom Communications and Discovery Communications today said they have reached a renewal of their long-term carriage agreement, including TV Everywhere rights that will allow Mediacom customers to enjoy authenticated continued access to the programmer’s portfolio of 13 U.S. networks across multiple platforms.

“We are pleased to announce the renewal of our agreement with Discovery,” said Mediacom executive vice president of programming and human resources, Italia Commisso Weinand in a statement. “In addition to continued access to Discovery’s linear and on demand content, our customers will now be able to use Mediacom’s TV Everywhere platform to access their favorite Discovery programs on the go.”

The agreement encompasses Discovery’s entire family of U.S. networks including Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, American Heroes Channel, Velocity, Destination America, Discovery Family Channel, Discovery Life Channel, Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia.

