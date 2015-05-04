Mediacom Connects With Netflix

Mediacom Communications said it has inked a deal with Netflix that clears the way for the MSO to offer the over-the-top SVOD service on MSO-leased TiVo-powered boxes.

A Mediacom spokesman said the agreement with Netflix does not involve Open Connect, Netflix’s private content delivery network that relies on edge caching devices. That’s an important distinction, considering that Mediacom has previously held that Netflix was using integration on MVPD-leased TiVo boxes as a “bargaining chip in their Open Connect negotiations.”

Instead of Open Connect, the agreement between Mediacom and Netflix calls for the MSO to build fiber directly to Netflix’s facilities, “eliminating the middlemen,” Thomas Larsen, Mediacom’s group VP of legal and public affairs, said via email.

