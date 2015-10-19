Mediacom Completes Direct Netflix Fiber Connection

Mediacom said Monday it had completed a fiber link to Netflix, which it says has led to steadily improving performance for its high-speed customers accessing the popular video site.

Netflix users are estimated to make up over a third of downstream Internet traffic at peak periods, and the percentage is still growing, according to Sandvine.

Mediacom executive VP John Pascarelli said that Mediacom began moving Netflix traffic to the direct connection in late July and completed the switch last month. He pointed out that every month since May, Mediacom has been moving up in the Netflix ISP speed index—from 3.44 Mbps in May to 3.54 Mbps in September.