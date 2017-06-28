Mediacom Brings 1-Gig to Northern Indiana

Mediacom Communications said it has launched a 1 Gbps broadband service powered by DOCSIS 3.1 across its northern Indiana service territory, which spans 75 communities and 20 counties.

The launch ties into Mediacom’s commitment to roll D3.1 across its footprint and to bring gigabit speeds to virtually all of the 3 million homes and businesses in its 22-state footprint.

Mediacom, which upgraded its HFC network to DOCSIS 3.1 last year, has already launched 1-Gig service on its networks serving parts of Illinois; Georgia; Minnesota; Huntsville, Ala.; southern Tennessee, and Iowa.

Early on, Mediacom has been selling a 1-Gig (downstream) service, paired with upstream speeds up to 50 Mbps, at $139.99 per month as a standalone, with a “promotional package offers” that will also be announced at a later date. Mediacom’s DOCSIS 3.1-based 1-Gig offering comes with a monthly data limit of 6 terabytes before overage charges are applied ($10 for each additional bucket of 50 GB of usage).

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.

