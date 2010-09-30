Media General Launches First Mobile Digital TV Service

Columbus Ohio NBC affiliate WCMH-TV has become the first of the Media General stations to launch a mobile digital television. As many as five to seven additional markets are expected to bow the service by the end of the year.

"Our greatest strength is that we have the right local content for our market place," Media General President and CEO Marshall N. Morton noted in an statement. "Mobile DTV is an important new way to extend our reach and deliver this content to our viewers, when, where and how they want it. We already serve a growing audience with numerous personal wireless devices, with our email, texting and mobile Web site services. Mobile DTV now allows us to deliver our television content to on-the-go consumers."

In upcoming months, WCMH expects to enhance the service with unique graphics for the mobile stream and to allow for spot advertising insertions much as cable systems do today with their local ad sales.