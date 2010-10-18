Media General Expands MDTV Services

After launching its first mobile digital TV (MDTV) service

at the NBC affiliate WCMT-TV in Columbus, Ohio on September 23, Media General

is close to going live with its second service at NBC affiliate WFLA-TV in

Tampa Bay, Fla. The relatively glitch-free launches provide further proof that

the technology for MDTV is ready for prime time even though the mobile devices

needed to see the signals haven't yet hit the market.

"It's been an almost too good to be true kind of

experience," notes Ardell Hill, president of broadcast operations at Media

General. "From the day we issued the purchase order to the folks at Harris

Corp. to the day we went on the air was inside two months. To have a new

technology like this, installed, turned on, tested and on the air in six or

seven weeks is a pretty significant accomplishment. Usually those things don't

happen unless the process is very standardized."

Hill attributes much of this success to Media General's

longstanding involvement with the industry-wide efforts of the Open Mobile

Video Coalition (OMVC) and the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) to

develop the technology and standards for MDTV, as well as the strength of their

local tech teams.

Consumers, unfortunately, aren't nearly as ready as the

technology because few mobile devices capable of receiving the signals have

reached the market.

"We're in a chicken and egg world," Hill admits. "But we

clearly accepted the responsibility of being the chicken. We are building the

signal and putting it in the marketplace. As we do that, it will give us a

little time to see how it works before the devices come on online for the

consumer."

While Media General is not planning to heavily market the

new MDTV services until those devices become available, it will use the next

few months to make consumers more aware of the technology.

"We have a unique window where we can introduce the new

capability to the marketplace through things like business events, sporting

events, fairs and various venues where we can set up a kiosk and let people see

and touch the technology with some of the prototype devices," Hill says.

Hill also notes that the launches will provide them with

valuable experience with the technology and that the stations were chosen in

part because of they offered an excellent case study in the workings of MDTV.

Both stations have a number of similarities, being NBC

affiliates, operating in relatively flat terrains and having strong local tech

teams to handle the rollout. They are both using Harris equipment for the MDTV

services but WCMH-TV is a UHF station and WFLA is VHS.

"The comparison of two NBC affiliates and the differences

between the two stations will give us a very strong knowledge base to implement

MDTV in other markets," Hill notes.

Media General has announced that it will launch as many as

five to seven MDTV services in the coming months and that over time it is

planning to add new features to the services, including graphics customized for

mobile devices and the ability to insert ads.

Hill declined to name which stations are next in line for

MDTV services, saying that was a business decision. But he noted that the

company would be considering a number of criteria in setting its MDTV launch

schedule, including the market size, the likelihood that potential viewers in a

certain market might embrace the newer technology and the prospects for other

broadcasters in the market launching MDTV.

"We know that the consumers like variety and it is

beneficial for the audience if more broadcasters are making the service

available," he says.