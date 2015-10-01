Media General, DirecTV Reach Retrans Accord

DirecTV and Media General have hammered out a retransmission consent renewal agreement Thursday, avoiding what could have been a blackout of 71 stations in 48 markets across the country.

Media General, which is currently evaluating a $4.1 billion unsolicited buyout offer from Nexstar Broadcast Group, said in a brief statement on its station websites that an agreement had been reached.

“We are pleased to inform you that we reached a deal with DirecTV and there will be no disruption to your local programming,” Media General said on its sites. “We appreciate your patience and support throughout these negotiations. This fair resolution ensures that we can continue to provide top quality news, sports, entertainment, and other local programming that is most important to you.”

