Media Deal Volume Rises in Q2

Entertainment, Media and Communications Sector deals reached $74 billion in the second quarter, slightly below the $75 billion in the first three months of the year, according to a new report by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Overall deal volume was down slightly to 218 in the second quarter from 222 in the first quarter, led by AT&T’s May announcement that it would acquire DirecTV in a transaction valued at about $48 billion (not including debt).

In the report — US Entertainment, Media & Communications Deal Insights — PwC said it expects deal volumes to continue to rise in the second half of the year.

