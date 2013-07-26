Media Bureau Seeks Comment on TiVo Petition

The Media Bureau has set a comment schedule for TiVo's

petition asking the FCC to ensure that cable customers can continue to use

retail set-top boxes, like TiVo's, that employ CableCARD security technology.

The commission has set Sept. 16 for comments and Oct. 9 for

reply comments on TiVo's petition to reinstate the FCC's its CableCARD rules

after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit essentially gutted them as

part of a decision that the FCC lacked authority to apply encoding rules to all

MVPDs, including satellite operators.

The decision was not aimed at CableCARDs, but it raised

questions about cable obligations to support consumer access to the cards, and

TiVo wants the FCC to make it clear those obligations still apply, since

CableCARDs also allow access to TiVo recording devices.

"[C]ertain technical rules concerning the

implementation of CableCARDs [conditional access rules] were contained in the

same FCC order that the court struck down despite the fact that operator

support for retail devices using CableCARDs was not the subject of the court

challenge," TiVo said in its petition.

In 2007, the FCC instituted the prohibition on set-tops that

combine channel surfing with security.

Cable ops were required to use a removable CableCARD security

add-on, a move the FCC hoped would goose the retail market, though it conceded

at the time that a downloadable software security option would be preferable to

the hardware in the long run. It has since conceded that the ban has not

spurred that retail market.

TiVo has also asked the commission to rethink its

conditional waiver to Charter to supply set-tops with downloadable security,

rather than the current CableCARD hardware fix. TiVo is concerned that Charter

will no longer support its set-tops, which feature the CableCARD technology,

and the ban will translate to a de facto green light for other operators to

drop support of the CableCARD in favor of a downloadable security system that

has not been vetted in a separate proceeding.

At the Cable Show in Washington last month, FCC

Media Bureau chief Bill Lake said that one of the "sleeper" issues at

the FCC, or more like one that had him tossing and turning in bed, was where to

go with navigation devices after the courts essentially threw out the CableCARD

rules while preserving the integration ban. The question of what downloadable

security should be included in navigation devices remains, he said.