mDialog Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

Former CBS Interactive executive Jeff Clark has been appointed chief revenue officer at mDialog, a provider of advertising solutions for Internet connected devices.

Clark, who will head up mDialog's global sales, marketing, and business development efforts, will also oversee the opening of the company's U.S. headquarters in San Francisco as part of its expanding North American businesses.

The former VP and GM of entertainment for CBS Interactive brings more than two decades of experience in the media and technology sectors to his new post.

"We are thrilled to have someone with Jeff's experience and knowledge lead the charge from our new office in San Francisco," said Greg Philpott, founder and CEO of mDialog, in a statement. "Television broadcasters and operators need an experienced partner like mDialog to help them monetize their live, linear and on demand content on streaming video devices. Jeff will play an instrumental role in helping a diverse ecosystem of operators, programmers, and infrastructure partners understand the power and scalability of mDialog's solution."

While at CBS Interactive, Clark was primarily responsible for the network's CBS.com, and the distribution and management of all online ad supported video. Prior to CBS, Clark had senior management experience with Yahoo! and such start-ups as Dotspotter, which was sold to CBS.

"People are consuming more video across more devices than ever" said Clark in a statement. "mDialog has the most experience helping content owners run dynamic in-stream video ads with real time audience analytics across such a broad array of devices. I'm excited to work with this team as we expand our presence in the Over the Top (OTT) advertising market and open our U.S. Headquarters."