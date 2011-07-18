MCV Unveils Dyle Mobile DTV Brand

In a move that will be important for the marketing of mobile digital TV services and mobile DTV capable devices, the broadcaster-backed Mobile Content Venture (MCV) has announced that it will be using "Dyle" as its consumer brand for the launch of mobile DTV services next fall.

The Dyle logo and brand will also be appearing on consumer devices to certify that it is capable of receiving the national mobile content service being developed by MCV, a joint venture that is made up of Fox, Ion Television and NBC and by the 12 major groups of broadcast stations that make up the Pearl Group.

"When a consumer sees the Dyle logo on a box, they will know that the device has the technology required for live mobile TV, on-the-go, wherever they are," noted Salil Dalvi and Erik Moreno, co-GMs of MCV in a statement. "TV station owners can be confident that a Dyle-enabled device offers users the best possible live mobile TV experience."

MCV is expecting to have member stations up and running in 32 markets covering 50% of the U.S. population but is not yet releasing additional details about how it plans to market and position the new Dyle brand or the specific content that it will offer on the Dyle mobile DTV services.

Previously announced markets include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Detroit, Tampa, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Orlando, Portland, Cincinnati, Greenville, West Palm Beach, Birmingham, Knoxville, Miami, Las Vegas, Denver, St. Louis, Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle, Raleigh, Kansas City, Columbus, Tulsa and Montgomery.

Participating station groups include Gannett, Media General, Bahakel, Belo, Raycom, Scripps, Post Newsweek, Meredith, Hearst, Cox, FOX, NBC, ION and Telemundo.