McGraw-Hill's WRTV And KGTV Tap YouNews

McGraw-Hill's WRTV Indianapolis and KGTV San Diego will launch Broadcast Interactive Media's user-generated content program YouNews this month. Fellow McGraw-Hillers KMGH Denver and KERO Bakersfield, representing the rest of the four-station group, will partner with Broadcast Interactive Media on the stations' branded MyReport sections.

"Station staff in each of the four markets are ramping up to maximize the new content, traffic and revenue that comes with the addition of YouNews, the Content Exchange and the revamped MyReport UGC portal," said McGraw-Hill Broadcasting Director of Digital Media Barb Palser. (BIM's new Content Exchange allows member stations to grab footage from a shared management system.)

Stations are eager to bring viewers into the content-generation process, such as with the u local program that Hearst-Argyle is currently rolling out at its outlets.

The McGraw-Hill stations bump the total number of YouNews affiliates to 72, with nine of them running a UGC portal under an alternate name. BIM expects to add 20+ more by end of the third quarter.

"The YouNews social media toolset combined with the power of the YouNews Content Exchange provides local media outlets with stories, videos and photos that competitors in the market are unable to access," said BIM VP of Sales Richard Sullivan.

BIM also announced a multi-year contract extension with Fisher Communications. Under the agreement, BIM says, “Fisher will take advantage of BIM’s Developer’s Access CMS platform that provides increased flexibility and allows Fisher Interactive staff to easily manipulate their own templates and style sheets.” BIM will continue to provide services, including YouNews, to all of the Fisher television and radio Websites.

“We are excited by the new Developer’s Access CMS option that promises complete flexibility within a proven content management system,” said Fisher Interactive Network VP/General Manager Troy McGuire.