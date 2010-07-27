McGraw-Hill Broadcast Up 24% in Second Quarter

McGraw-Hill's

Broadcasting Group booked $25.3 million in revenue in the second

quarter, a 24% gain over the same quarter a year ago. "Increases in

national, local and political advertising

all contributed to the improved performance," the company said in a

statement.

McGraw-Hill's overall Information & Media sector reported a 5.1% decline in revenue for the quarter.

The company, whose

portfolio includes publishing, financial services, and four ABC

affiliates, among other assets, reported net income

of $191.1 million for the second quarter, a 16.4% increase over the

same quarter in 2009. Revenue was up .6% to $1.5 billion.

"Solid results in the U.S.

college and university market, a strong performance by Standard &

Poor's indices, and strength in the global energy information market

helped offset some

softening in credit market services in the second quarter," said The

McGraw-Hill Companies Chairman/President/CEO Harold McGraw III.

McGraw offered a conservative forecast for the rest of the year.

"Our previous earnings per diluted share guidance for 2010 was

$2.55 to $2.65," he said. "Due to choppiness in some of our key markets,

we now expect to finish the year at the low end of that range."

McGraw-Hill's TV holdings are comprised of KGTV San Diego, KERO Bakersfield, KMGH Denver and WRTV Indianapolis, and a

quartet of Azteca America affiliates.