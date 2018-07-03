McCreery Named to NAB TV Board

Patrick McCreery has been tapped to join the National Association of Broadcasters Television board.

The president of the Meredith Local Media Group was appointed by board chair Jordan Wertlieb to succeed Meredith president Paul Karpowicz, who retired at the end of last month.

McCreery had been VP of news and marketing at Meredith from 2014 until January, when he was named EVP operations, then succeeded Karpowicz this month.

Karpowicz is already on the CBS Affiliate board and the board of the Television Operators Caucus.

Meredith owns 17 TV stations reaching 11% of the country.