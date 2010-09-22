McConnell Slams Effort to Revive DISCLOSE Act

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Wednesday

slammed the effort by Democrats to bring the DISCLOSE act to a vote in the

Senate.

The bill could cut into campaign spending on TV

and radio ads by requiring major donors and company executives to appear in

disclosures in those ads. It would also restrict contributions by government

contractors and companies with foreign investors.

Saying that the country wants to focus on jobs and

the economy, McConnell (R-Ky.) said instead the Democrats are pushing

a bill about transparency in elections that "was drafted behind

closed doors without hearings, without testimony, and without any

markups."

The bill, he said, "picks and chooses who

gets the right to engage in political speech and who doesn't."

The bill passed the House in June but failed to

get a vote in the Senate when it came a handful of votes short of defeating a

filibuster. The Republicans are expecting Senate Majority leader Harry Reid

(D-Nev.) to schedule the bill for a vote Thursday (Sept. 23).

The legislation is an effort to take some of the

teeth out of a Supreme Court decision a year ago this month removing the ban on

direct funding of federal campaign electioneering ads--for or against--by

corporations and unions in the days leading up to primaries and general

elections.

Democrats led by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

and Rep. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), saw that decision as opening the

floodgates to corporate control of elections.

"[A]fter spending the past year and a half

enacting policies Americans don't like," says McConnell of the

Democratic majority, "they want to prevent their opponents from being able

to criticize what they've done."