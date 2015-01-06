McAdam: Verizon OTT Product Coming in Second Half of 2015

Verizon Communications chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam said the telecom giant’s planned over-the-top video offering will likely debut in the second half of the year, and would probably be a 20-30 channel package initially available on mobile-only.

McAdam said at the Citigroup Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference in Las Vegas Tuesday that programmers like CBS and Time Warner began to realize last year that millennial viewers don’t want to pay for “300 channels they have to sit in front of their TVs at 8 o'clock to watch.” While McAdam wouldn’t give details on what networks his OTT product would include, he added that like Dish Network’s recently announced Sling TV, it will have significantly fewer channels than a standard cable offering.

“We’re very happy with the way content is moving,” McAdam said at the conference. “That’s not to say that every show is going to be available over the top, but I’ll tell you it’s not going to be a 300 channel offering any way, it’s probably going to be a 20 to 30 channel offering.”

