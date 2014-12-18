MBPT Spotlight: Many Broadcast Network Series Getting Big 18-49 Demo Boosts From Delayed Viewing

CBS drama Elementary through Nov. 30 is the broadcast primetime series showing the biggest percentage of increase in viewership between live-plus-same-day and live +7, boosting its 18-49 demo rating 100% from a 1.1 to a 2.2, according to Nielsen data. And it leads a list of series taking advantage of delayed numbers.

Next on the list is NBC drama Parenthood which has seen a 92% lift in its 18-49 demo rating from a 1.2 to a 2.3. Rounding out the Top 5 are The CW’s Vampire Diaries (an 88% increase from 0.8 to 1.5) and The Originals (83% from a 0.6 to a 1.1); and ABC drama Revenge (also 83% from a 1.2 to a 2.2).

Overall, 30 broadcast series gained a full ratings point or more in live +7 vs. live-plus-same-day, with 23 being dramas, six comedies and one unscripted series. That’s as good an explanation as any as to why networks have been pushing to do more C7 deals—those based on live-plus-seven-day commercial viewing. The Nielsen live +7 data are not the same as C7 numbers. Live +7 measures all viewers watching a TV show during a seven-day period, while C7 includes only viewers who watched a show and also watched the commercials.

Many of the Top 10 shows producing the largest live +7 increases over live-plus-same-day have lower viewership, so it’s easier to get a bigger percentage jump. NBC’s Constantine, which the network recently pulled from its schedule, showed an 80% increase in live +7 to a 1.8. CW dramas Jane theVirgin and Reign each increased their live +7 ratings 75% from a 0.4 to a 0.7. And Fox’s recently concluded short-run series Gracepoint also increased by 75% to a 1.4.

However, there are some heavier watched series that also showed large percentages of increase. NBC’s Grimm increased its live +7 rating over live-plus-same-day by 77% to a 2.3. ABC’s Marvel’s Agents ofS.H.I.E.L.D. increase by 76% to a 3.0. While ABC first-year drama How to Get Away With Murder increased its 18-49 rating in live +7 by 73% to a 5.2 and Fox’s freshman drama Gotham increased its rating by 72% to a 4.3.

Other broadcast series showing large percentage increases moving from live-plus-same-day to live +7 were: CBS drama Blue Bloods (75% to a 2.1); ABC freshman drama Forever (75% to a 2.1); NBC’s Law &Order: SVU (72% to a 3.1); Fox comedy New Girl (71% to a 2.4); ABC drama Nashville (71% to a 2.4); Fox freshman drama Red Band Society (70% to a 1.7); and Fox drama Sleepy Hollow (69% to a 2.7).

Overall, among the Top 20 in highest percentage of increase from live-plus-same-day to live +7, ABC and The CW each had five shows, Fox and NBC each had four, while CBS had 2.

The only broadcast network regularly scheduled, non-football program that showed no increase between live-plus-same-day and live +7 viewing was ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos, which averaged a 1.3 for both the live and delayed viewing. NBC’s Sunday Night Football grew by 1% in live +7 viewing to a 7.7, CBS news magazine 60 Minutes got only a 4% bump to 2.4, while ABC’s Saturday NightFootball got a 6% increase to 1.9. Every other broadcast primetime show recorded an increase in viewership of more than 10% in delayed seven-day viewing.

As for the most-watched primetime shows among 18-49 viewers in live +7, NBC’s Sunday Night Football was tops with a 7.7 rating, followed by CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory (6.8); CBS’ Thursday NightFootball (5.9); ABC comedy Modern Family (5.7); ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder (5.2); ABC drama Scandal (4.8); NBC drama The Blacklist (4.6); NBC’s Monday edition of The Voice (4.5); Fox’s Gotham (4.3); Fox’s The Family Guy (4.2); and the Tuesday edition of The Voice (4.2).

Rounding out the Top 20 were: ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy (4.0); ABC drama Once Upon a Time (3.9); CBS drama Criminal Minds (3.9); ABC freshman comedy Black-ish (3.8); CBS freshman drama Scorpion (3.8); CBS drama NCIS (3.7); Fox’s The Simpsons (3.3); CBS reality series Survivor (3.2); and NBC drama Chicago Fire (3.2).