MBC Selects Magnolia's Content Management System

Open-source content management vendor Magnolia has been selected by the Dubai-based Middle East Broadcasting Center (MBC) to provide its Java-based content management system for their web and mobile content.

The open source product will replace the Vignette/OpenText system that had been used at MBC, which is the largest media group in the Middle East and has 10 TV channels that reach about 165 million viewers.

"Given the fast pace at which MBC must cover the news, we are delighted that they have entrusted their websites to Magnolia CMS," said Boris Kraft, president of Magnolia Americas in a statement. "We are especially proud that Magnolia was able to meet MBC's stringent demands of flexibility, scalability, and speed, for quick turnaround of high quality, user-friendly sites."

A key factor in the decision was that Magnolia's cost-effective, commercial open source approach gives MBC the same features as proprietary alternatives. It also provided MBC with added flexibility to tailor the system to their needs.