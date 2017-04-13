MaxLinear Stirs in More MoCA

Amplifying its Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA) technology business, MaxLinear put up $5 million in cash to acquire the legacy MoCA business of Toronto-based ViXS Systems.

MaxLinear was already a strong player in the MoCA market thanks in large part to its 2015 acquisition of Entropic Communications. Broadcom is one of its main rivals in the MoCA market.

MoCA is a high-speed IP technology for coax networks used in whole-home DVRs and for other home networking products. Last year, MaxLinear introduced its first line of chips based on MoCA 2.5, a version that supports speeds up to 2.5 Gbps.

Under the two-pronged deal announced Wednesday, ViXS will transfer all production of its XConnex MoCA products to MaxLinear, and ViXS will also provide a non-exclusive patent license, limited to the manufacturing and implementation of the XConnex MoCA business line and MaxLinear's MoCA products.



