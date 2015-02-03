MaxLinear Makes Play for Entropic

In a deal that further consolidates the silicon market for set-tops, high-speed home networking and cable broadband modems gear, MaxLinear announced Tuesday that it has inked a deal to acquire Entropic Communications.

Under the deal, Entropic shareholders will receive $1.20 per share in cash and 0.2200 shares of MaxLinear common stock for each Entropic common share outstanding. MaxLinear said the implied total transaction value of the deal is about $287 million, with an implied enterprise value of $181 million, net of Entropic’s cash balance as of Dec. 31, 2015. MaxLinear expects the deal will achieve operating synergies in excess of $20 million in the first full calendar year post-close.

Shares of Entropic were up 21 cents (7.78%) to $2.91 each in after-hours trading Tuesday.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.