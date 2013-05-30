MAVTV Inks DirecTV Deal

MAVTV has reached a distribution deal with DirecTV, the network announced Thursday.

The long-term carriage deal will push the sports and entertainment network's subscriber base to more than 26 million households beginning June 10, according to network officials. The network's programming lineup includes motorsports events, King of the Cage mixed martial arts shows, original game and food programming as well as acquired movies.

"We are thrilled to be joining DirecTV," said Bob Patison, MAVTV president in a statement. "It's further proof that we have a significant place in the market and our offering is what people want - real American action, real American laughs, real American drama and real American adventure."

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.