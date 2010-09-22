Matt Stein Joins BBC America
Matt Stein has joined BBC America in the new
position of VP, promotions and creative services, the network announced
Wednesday. He will be based in New York and report to Perry Simon, GM,
channels, BBC Worldwide America.
Stein will be responsible for the tone of BBCA's
promotion and advertising across multiple platforms. Prior to this appointment,
he was editorial director of the on-air creative group at Spike TV, and also
held development roles at VH1 and Nick-At-Nite.
"I'm delighted to welcome Matt to the BBC
AMERICA family," Simon said in a statement. "His proven creative and promotion
talents will play a crucial role in defining the network's brand and creating a
distinct personality as BBC AMERICA embarks on this next phase of our
growth."
Stein is a graduate of the University of Texas and
the Lorenzo de' Medici Institute.
