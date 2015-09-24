MatrixStream Launches Cloud DVR Platform

MatrixStream Technologies is starting to pitch operators on its new MatrixCloud 4K over-the-top IPTV network DVR platform.

The turnkey service is bundled as part of MatrixStream’s IPTV software as a service offering and includes the IMX X1M DVR recording server and IMX X1s NDVR storage system.

It is designed to help operators easily offer a new services without huge startup costs, at a time when Transparency Market Research is predicting the IPTV market will grow at an annual rate of 18.1% between 2014 and 2020, when it will hit $79 billion.

The platform is designed to handle millions of users and allow them to launch their own branded MatrixEverywhere IPTV players for Apple iPads, Apple iPhones, Android smartphones, Android tablets, PC players, MAC players, and set top boxes.

It also supports a variety of resolutions, including 4K, and offers advanced targeted advertising capabilities.