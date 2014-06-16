Matrix Unveils Matrix Premium

CRM and sales intelligence software provider Matrix Solutions will be making its new Matrix Premium Platform widely available on June 21.

Matrix Premium, which is both a web-based and a hosted system, includes an advanced data warehouse with modules, such as Sales Intelligence, Budget and Pipeline Analysis, and an Activity Analysis.

“Our Matrix Premium release is revolutionary for Media Ad Sales Management as it provides the tools necessary for deep Sales Intelligence not only from a historical perspective, but from a forward-thinking perspective,” said DJ Cavanaugh, CEO, Matrix Solutions. “It also provides an advanced level of integrated insight across the top of an entire enterprise while enabling scalability from the high-level overview to the need to quickly drill down to the individual Station, Outlet, Category, Account Executive or more.”

New features include an alert center and tools that highlight sales opportunities.