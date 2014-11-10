Matrix Solutions Hits 7,500+ Users

Sales and CRM software provider Matrix Solutions has announced that it has seen significant expansion of its client base in 2014, which has grown to over 7,500 users at more than 80 media organizations.

New clients added this year include Tribune Broadcasting, Nexstar Broadcasting and Scripps Broadcasting, the company reports.

The company also noted that it had added some new members to its team and expanded its core broadcast and radio station client base into additional markets. These include cable networks and digital ad sellers.

"Our growing team possesses a vision that is very inspiring," said DJ Cavanaugh, CEO, Matrix Solutions. "I am proud of what we have accomplished with our unwavering commitment to the mutual growth of our customers and our company through hard work, determination, and successful product innovation."

Key new staff members include Michael Collins, senior software developer; Michael Jack, project analyst; and Adam Horn, success manager.