Matrix Launches Online Training

Matrix Solutions has launched Matrix University, a new online training program for users of their customer relationship management (CRM) and sales analytics software.

The online offerings will include video tutorials, product documentation and online courses designed to help clients better use features and functionality of the Matrix software.

Matrix University also provides data points on actual training usage so that a company can identify which employees have taken training courses and review their performance.

"We understand and believe in making the most of a product's features and functionality in order to attain maximum results, and Matrix University is designed to do just that," said DJ Cavanaugh, CEO and partner, Matrix Solutions, in a statement. "Matrix is intuitive and gaining a deeper understanding of how it was designed for sales professionals to increase efficiencies and optimize workflows provides a new level of adoption, usability and value."

Its CRM and sales analytics software has been deployed by such companies as Media General, Belo Television, Townsquare Media, Journal Broadcasting, Raycom Media, Adelante Media Group and Radiate Media.