Matrix Launches New CRM and Sales System

Matrix Solutions has announced that it has

launched the newest version of its CRM and sales management

software system and that the company's entire customer base, which entails a

total of 285 stations and over 3700 users, has been automatically upgraded to

the new release.





"Our

product and development teams have not stopped since we introduced our new

web-based CRM and Sales Management System last year," said

DJ Cavanaugh, CEO and partner of Matrix Solutions, in a statement. He also noted

that they had "established an advisory group of industry leaders that have

helped identify sales challenges as well as innovative ideas" to improve the

system and adapt it to the rapidly changing marketplace.





New

features in the web-based and hosted product include a budget module that can

be used across the entire organization for annual revenue planning purposes.

That means budget plans can be built "bottom-up" from account to an entire

individual outlet or division and then on up to the corporate level.





Other

features that have been added since the product was launched in November of

2011 include: a "Quick Deals" feature to speed up a user's ability to enter and

update deals; calendar subscriptions within Outlook and Gmail; LinkedIn

integration; and Matrix Mobile, which allows users to access the system from

any mobile device.





Clients

include Media General, Belo Television, Townsquare Media, Journal Broadcasting

and Raycom Media.



